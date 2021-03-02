Baby girl succumbs to injuries received after father accidentally reverses car into her

Eighteen-month-old Adena Ramkissoon has succumbed to the injuries she received after her father accidentally reversed his car into her.

The accident occurred on Sunday at their Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

The baby girl died yesterday at around 05:35hrs whilst at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The child’s father, Danny Ramkissoon told Police investigators that as he was about to leave home, he reportedly felt as though his vehicle ran over something.

He stopped the vehicle, exited and upon checking, he observed his daughter lying motionlessly under the left rear side of the car. He immediately raised an alarm and the child was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

This incident comes of the heels of another whereby 20-month-old Adan Kiritpaul was accidentally driven over and killed by his father who was operating a truck at their Mahaica Creek residence. This incident happened on Saturday. The father was navigating the motor lorry out of his yard when he looked out his rearview mirror and saw something between the wheels.

Police said that the man stopped and disembarked only to discover his son lying motionlessly and his head crushed. An alarm was raised and the Police were called.