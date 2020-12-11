Audit Office working closely with Govt in distributing COVID-19 cash grant

The Audit Office of Guyana has been working closely with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, as it seeks to ensure the countrywide COVID-19 cash grant distribution is conducted in a transparent manner.

This is according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma, who told the media that the Finance Ministry had consultations with the AG Office on the necessary protocols that must be followed.

Since then, officers within the Audit Office have been dispatched to various regions where the payments are being made to monitor the exercise.

“Before the payment was made out, the Ministry of Finance did consult us on how they are going to transfer the cash, so we have been working with that. I indicated to them what I want at the end of each payment session and whatever financial statement they will have to produce. At least, we will have a close relationship on this particular aspect,” the Auditor General said.

He noted that anyone who was facing issues with receiving the grant could contact the Office to enable an immediate investigation.

“We are working with them. We are looking at procedures and witnessing some of the areas where these payments are made. I must say that if anybody has any issue that they’ve not been getting their $25,000, feel free to contact the Audit Office and we can further investigate in the present day,” he noted.

Shortly before he cemented this position, the parliamentary Opposition had called for a ‘value for money’ audit to be done in relation to the relief distribution.

Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson had cited that they would request the involvement of the Audit Office.

On September 7, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had announced that every household would receive the cash grant to cushion the effects of the pandemic. Distribution began on September 29. Some $4.5 billion was set aside for the relief programme.

Residents from Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) were the first to benefit given the hinterland’s vulnerable economic state. Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), which is the last to benefit, will see approximately $3.4 billion earmarked for distribution.