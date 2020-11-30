Armed bandits invade home of Marcus Bisram, escape with $5M

Armed bandits on Sunday evening invaded the property of former murder accused, Marcus Bisram and reportedly escaped with $5 million in cash.

The bandits also terrorised the US-based Guyanese and other relatives who were at home at the time of the invasion.

Based on reports received, the men entered the property located at No 71 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), at about 20:00h. Police sources confirmed that there were at least three men – one of whom was armed with a gun.

However, up to late Sunday evening, Police were at the premises conducting their investigations.

The Division Commander, when contacted, confirmed the robbery but was not in possession of any information at the time since ranks were still at the scene.

Bisram was accused of ordering the death of Fayaz Narinedatt, a carpenter of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, on November 30, 2016.

His death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who objected to the advances.

Bisram was initially charged here in absentia, while five others: Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob have also been committed to stand trial for the murder. Nevertheless, Bisram was subsequently acquitted for the murder.