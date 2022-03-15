Applications open for teachers’ duty-free concession

The Education Ministry has opened the application process for teachers to apply for duty-free concession for vehicles.

The deadline for submission is April 8, 2022. Applicants must submit copies of their birth certificate, first and present appointment letters, TIN certificate, and national identification card. These are to be submitted to the Office of the DCEO Development at the Ministry’s Brickdam office.

The form can be found on the Ministry of Education’s website.

There are different criteria for which teachers can benefit. Criterion A includes all Heads or Principals and Deputy Heads or Deputy Principals of Grades ‘A’ and ‘B’ institutions, immediately on appointment with three (3) years remaining before retirement.

Criterion B covers Head Teachers or Administrators of Grades ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘E’ institutions after three years in their appointment with three (3) years remaining before retirement.

Criteria C is for all Senior Masters or Mistresses and Heads of Departments of all schools and Lecturer 11 of CPCE, Technical, or Craft Institutions after six years in the same position after their appointment. These persons and must have at least three years remaining before retirement.

In 2019, 300 educators from across the country were selected to benefit from duty-free concessions as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed between the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) and the Education Ministry.

The decision was for concessions to be granted on vehicles up to 1800cc, boats with outboard engines up to 75 horsepower and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) for the hinterland communities.

Initially, the Memorandum of Understanding covered the years 2016 to 2018. The GTU’s initial request was 200 concessions annually but this was reduced by 50 per cent after Cabinet deliberations.