APNU/AFC should never again be trusted with political power – PPP/C

See full statement:

December 21, 2019, marks the first anniversary of the successful passage of the No-Confidence (NCM) in the National Assembly, by which the APNU+AFC Coalition Government was defeated.

The corruption, incompetence, lack of vision, discrimination, neglect of the productive sectors, mismanagement and squandermania which permeate every sector of Government over the past year, aggregate to vindicate the passage of the NCM.

The last 12 months have also allowed Guyanese and the world to witness the lengths to which this Government will travel to cling to political power, including disobeying rulings from the judiciary, abrogating the rule of law, trampling upon the Constitution, destroying the nation’s democratic credentials and governing by tyranny rather than the Constitution and by virtue of the will of the people. Notwithstanding the fact that they are utterly illegal, they continue in office as if it is business as usual.

Additionally the Guyanese public and the world have seen thievery in governmental office of unprecedented proportions, widespread nepotism, share-away of public assets to friends and families in the most flagrant and vulgar fashion and a vile refusal to account to the integrity commission for the billions acquired while in Government.

This year has also showcased the Government’s tenacious attempts to deny the right of the Guyanese electorate to exercise their franchise to vote at the next elections and their aggressive agenda to compromise the electoral process.

“In short, the past 4 years and more particularly, the last year, should demonstrate to all why this Government should never ever be trusted again with political power.”