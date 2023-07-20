ANSA McAL acquires interest in Bahamian Brewery, Beverage Company

ANSA McAL Limited on Thursday stated that it has finalized an agreement to acquire a stake in the dynamic Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company Limited (BBB).

The Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company is a proud, Bahamian-owned brewery and non-alcoholic beverage producer located in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas. A fully integrated company – brewery, distributor, and retailer, BBB began its journey towards brewing excellence in 2007 with its first beer, SANDS, named for its owner, James “Jimmy” Sands.

The Bahamian Brewery currently produces nine different brands and also distributes several global beer brands throughout the Bahamas.

As the leading independent brewer in the Caribbean, rich in history, culture, and taste, CARIB Brewery has crafted a superior and consistent portfolio across 33 countries from its four breweries in Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Florida.

Through its Carib trademark family, the Carib brand exists to unleash Caribbean fun into the world. As part of the agreement, the Bahamian Brewery, through its world-class manufacturing facility and robust route-to-market system, is expected to produce beverages from CARIB Brewery’s outstanding portfolio of high-quality brands.

ANSA McAL Group CEO, Anthony Sabga III stated, “We are thrilled about this partnership, and the investment is consistent with our strategy of driving the growth of our appealing beverage brands on a global scale. The Bahamian Brewery is looking to create additional value while also setting up the business for a new phase of growth. We have a lot of experience in those situations and Jimmy and his team represent everything we look for in a partner. The Bahamian Brewery produces some of the Bahamas’ favorite beverage brands that are complementary to our current portfolio. We are excited at the prospect of working together to support the continued success of the Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company.”

