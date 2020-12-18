Annandale Secondary graduates urged to take advantage of Govt scholarships

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall charged graduates of the Annandale Secondary School to take advantage of the scholarships Government will make available next year.

The Attorney General made this appeal in his address at the school’s 39th graduation exercise on Thursday.

AG Nandlall told the students that knowledge is the greatest weapon that they can acquire. It is for this reason, he said, that the Government invests in education, allocating the largest chunk of its National Budget to the sector.

He said the next logical step is for the graduates to obtain university education before entering the world of work.

“If you do not equip yourself, if you do not qualify yourself, then you would be edged out of the market and that is the kind of competition you have to prepare yourself for. As a result, the Government has launched a 20,000 online scholarship because we recognise that UG cannot provide all the skills that we need,” the Minster was quoted by DPI as saying.

The Attorney General said the Government makes provisions to enhance the lives of the people as it values its human resources.

“We want to educate you because you are our greatest asset. Not the oil, not the gold, not the sugar, not the bauxite, you, the young people, are the greatest assets of our country and we are heavily investing in your future.”

At a recent event, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand revealed that plans to secure 20,000 online scholarships are moving apace. The Education Minister had said Government is working with the Indira Gandhi University, the University of the West Indies and the University of Guyana to design a programme to make the scholarships available.