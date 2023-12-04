Amit Singh’s murder case: Prosecutor requesting Paper Committal for accused, hoping to make full disclosure by Jan 19

In the case of Yogeendra Sukhdeo, 24, of 20th Avenue, Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who is accused of killing his business partner Amit Singh, Special Prosecutor Latchmie Rahamat hopes to fully disclose all statements and exhibits by January 19, 2024.

In addition, she has requested that a Paper Committal be done, which is to reduce the period taken for Preliminary Inquiries (PI). In a Paper Committal, the presiding Magistrate may admit statements, documents, writings and other articles tendered to the court in the absence of the witness and with the agreement of the defence.

Further, once that Magistrate is of the view that the evidence so tendered presents an adequate case, he/she may commit the accused person for trial. If the evidence does not constitute a prima facie case, the accused can be discharged.

Sukhdeo was initially arraigned for 21-year-old Singh’s murder on October 31 before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who had remanded him to prison. When the case was called last week, Prosecutor Rahamat told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given her the case file.

The lawyer said that after revisiting the file, she noticed that the results from blood samples that were sent for analysis had not yet been returned. As such, she requested more time to make a full disclosure.

According to Ramahat, Sukhdeo’s Attorney-at-Law Gordon Gilhuys, a former Magistrate “has indicated to the court that he will wait until he gets the statements to indicate whether he wants to proceed with the Paper Committal or regular Preliminary Inquiry (PI).”

Meanwhile, during an interview with this publication, the Special Prosecutor addressed reports of Sukhdeo’s applying for bail. Although she is not aware of the murder accused filing any bail application, she stated that the “higher courts will have to deal with it” if he does make one.

“Bail is not usually granted for murder unless there are extenuating and extraneous circumstances that would make it an extraordinary case to have discretion exercised in that manner,” Rahamat explained.

Singh’s cause of death was listed as blunt trauma to the head, face, and neck topped with multiple fractures and broncho aspiration of blood. Singh and Sukhdeo were reportedly close friends and on the day in question, October 24, Sukhdeo picked him up from his Campbellville, Georgetown home in a black Toyota Allion motor car.

Sukhdeo reportedly changed the registration plates with the aim of not leaving a trace behind. Nevertheless, as time elapsed and the young man did not return home, the Police were contacted.

Based on intelligence gathered, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters arrested Sukhdeo, who took them to the house at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, where the young man’s body was found wrapped in a sheet.

He reportedly told investigators that he would normally finalise the purchase of raw gold for Singh. But the Police have confirmed that the victim was lured to the house under the pretext that a group of men had gold for sale when in fact, it was an orchestrated plan to rob the young man.

At the house at La Penitence, which Sukhdeo took care of, there was reportedly a misunderstanding during which Singh was beaten to death. Sukhdeo reportedly panicked, wrapped the body in a sheet, and left the premises. After reportedly confessing to the crime, Sukhdeo took the Police to his Diamond home where a total of $7.7 million was recovered.

According to the charge against Sukhdeo, he killed Singh during a robbery. The death penalty is the highest punishment that can be imposed by the law for murder.

--- ---