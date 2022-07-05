Almost 1 month later: 3 cops charged over killing of Quindon Bacchus

Almost one month after he was killed during a police operation in his community of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (EBD), three cops were today charged in relation to the murder of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, a father of one.

Police Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega, 22, who allegedly shot and killed the young man, was today charged with murder when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Two other cops involved in the operation that led to the killing of the civilian are also facing charges.

They are Lance Corporal Thurston Simon, 24, and Sergeant Dameion McLennon, 35, who were charged for attempt to obstruct the course of justice. Lance Corporal Simon is facing an additional charge for conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline.

The trio, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, were remanded to prison. The case against De Nobrega is fixed for July 19 and is transferred to the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court while the cases against the others are fixed for July 12 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Bacchus, a father of one, was allegedly shot six times about his body following an encounter with police ranks. It was reported that on June 10, ranks were conducting an intelligence-led operation in the Haslington New Scheme, ECD, after receiving some information earlier in the day.

Reports are that Bacchus was in the process of selling an illegal firearm to Lance Corporal De Nobrega when the events unfolded.

The recommendation by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for charges, based on a report presented by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), comes days after a violent protest erupted at several East Coast Demerara villages.

Threats were also made against President Dr Irfaan Ali’s life which led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man of Golden Grove, ECD, Marvin Richmond, a psychiatric patient.

Following the protest, 16 men were arrested and charged with the offence of riotous behaviour.