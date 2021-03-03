AG invites stakeholders to submit nominees for Law Reform Commission

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall yesterday wrote a number of agencies, inviting their submissions of two nominees each to be considered for appointment to the Law Reform Commission.

This was done in accordance with the provisions of the Law Reform Commission (Amendment) Act, No. 4 of 2020.

Pursuant to Section 4(1) (b) of the Law Reform Commission Act, No. 4 of 2016, the Minister of Legal Affairs is required to advise the President on the appointment of members to the Law Reform Commission established by section 3 of that Act.

Section 4(1) provides –

“The members of the Commission [which shall not be less than three nor more than seven] shall be appointed by the President as follows –

(a) two members acting in accordance with the President’s own deliberate judgment; and

(b) the other members, upon the advice of the Minister after the Minister consults with –

(i) the organisations that appear to represent the legal profession;

(ii) the private sector;

(iii) the trade union movement;

(iv) the entities representing the interest of consumers’ affairs;

(v) the religious community;

(vi) the Rights Commissions established under article 212G of the Constitution; and

(vii) the National Toshaos’ Council established under the Amerindian Act.

In accordance with section 4 (3) and (4) of the Act, a person is deemed to be suitably qualified if that person holds, or has held office as a judge of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge; or the person has had a minimum of ten years’ experience–

(a) as an attorney-at-law;

(b) as a teacher of law in a University;

(c) in banking, industry, economics or commerce;

(d) in social or natural sciences; or

(e) in law enforcement.

The agencies written to are as follows:

• Guyana Bar Association

• Berbice Bar Association

• Private Sector Commission

• Federation of Independent Trade Union of Guyana

• Guyana Consumers Association

• Inter Religious Organisation

• Ethnic Relations Commission

• Rights of the Child Commission

• Women and Gender Equality Commission

• National Toshaos’ Council

These organisations are required to submit their nominees to the Ministry of Legal Affairs by March 22, 2021.