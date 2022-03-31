Active COVID-19 cases now at 78 after 7 new infections

Seven more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 63,253.

However, only 78 of these are currently active cases including four patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 74 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 15 other persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll so far is 1,226 with only six of these recorded in the month of March 2022.

To date, some 61,949 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.