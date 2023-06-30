7 affected as fire guts Non Pariel building

The lives of seven persons are now disrupted following a fire which erupted at a thre-storey building at Lot 360 Section B, Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), it received a call at around 18:32h last evening regarding the blaze.

As a result, two water tenders and a water carrier from the Melanie, Campbellville and Alberttown fire stations immediately responded to the scene.

“By the time the fire was extinguished, the top floor and its contents were destroyed. Additionally, the first floor was severely damaged, and the ground floor suffered water damage due to firefighting operations, displacing all occupants of the building,” the GFS said.

The eastern side of the top floor was occupied by 49-year-old Maxine Murray and 32-year-old Graymond Douglas. The western side of the top floor was occupied by Aliza Cummings and her daughter. The eastern side of the first floor was occupied by 39-year-old Renuka Muka, 35-year-old Kelvin Reddy, and a twelve-year-old child. The ground floor was occupied as a supermarket and general store.

The GFS said the fire was a result of flammable vapors released from a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder that came into contact with open flames from a lit gas stove. The fire subsequently ignited nearby combustible materials and spread throughout the second and first floors of the building, respectively.

