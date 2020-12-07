64-Y-O man killed in Mahaicony hit-and-run

Rohit Tooknauth, 64, of Huntley, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Sunday evening killed in a hit-and-run accident which occurred along the Huntley Public Road.

A resident told investigators that he was at home when he heard a loud bang, and upon checking from his window, he saw a hat on the roadway. Upon further investigations, he observed the body on the parapet.

Tooknauth was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital in a conscious condition where he was admitted a patient. However, he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.

At the scene, investigators observed a blue left-side rearview mirror.

The area was checked for CCTV footage but none were found. Investigations are, nevertheless, continuing.