6-Y-O girl & mother die after house collapses at Bonasika

A six-year-old girl and her mother are now dead after being pinned under their house which collapsed at Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River.

Dead are 35-year-old Seematie Chandra and her daughter Christine Sookdeo.

Police said the mother of three and her six-year-old daughter were under the house feeding puppies when the house collapsed at around 16:00hrs on Wednesday.

The woman’s husband, Tulsieram had left home a few hours prior to head to another location to “burn bushes”, leaving his wife and children at home.

Shortly after, he received information from a neighbour that the house collapsed. As a result, he hurriedly went home where he found his wife and daughter pinned beneath the ruins.

With assistance from villagers, the bodies were removed and transported via boat to the Parika/Hubu Stelling. The bodies were further transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. On completion, the bodies were then escorted to Ezekiel funeral home where they await a postmortem.