57-Y-O man dies in Essequibo Coast fire

A 57-year-old man today perished in a fire which destroyed his home at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He has been identified as Ramdass Samdass who resided at the location with his partner, Serogene Persaud.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) says it currently investigating the circumstances which led to inferno.

A statement from the GFS noted that it was made aware of the fire at around 13:26hrs and two water tenders from the Anna Regina Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The building involved was a one-flat wooden structure which was owned by Samdass.

Investigations are underway to ascertain what caused the fire.