69-Y-O unvaccinated man dies from Covid

A 69-year-old unvaccinated man of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), who was infected with the novel coronavirus, has died, taking the country’s death toll to 1052.

Meanwhile, 157 new covid cases have been detected, taking the total positives recorded to date to 39,395.

There are seven persons in the ICU, 30 in institutional isolation, 711 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, a total of 37,595 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.