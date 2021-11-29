5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 29, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 992.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 64 Upper Demerara- Berbice November 28 Unvaccinated Female 67 Demerara- Mahaica November 28 Unvaccinated Female 41 Demerara- Mahaica November 29 Unvaccinated Male 84 Demerara- Mahaica November 29 Unvaccinated Female 68 Mahaica-Berbice November 28 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 52 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 37,825.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 1,371 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 35,379.