5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 29, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 992.
The details on the latest fatalities are:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|64
|Upper Demerara- Berbice
|November 28
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|67
|Demerara- Mahaica
|November 28
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|41
|Demerara- Mahaica
|November 29
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|84
|Demerara- Mahaica
|November 29
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|68
|Mahaica-Berbice
|November 28
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 52 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 37,825.
There are 15 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 1,371 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 35,379.