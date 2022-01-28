4 Region Four residents die from Covid; 375 new cases recorded

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,160.

The latest fatalities are three men aged 82, 75, and 57 and an 80-year-old woman – all residents of Region Four.

The 57-year-old man was fully vaccinated, the 82-year-old man was unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the others is unknown.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 375 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 58,979. There are 18 persons in the ICU, 218 in institutional isolation, 10,912 in home isolation, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 46,671.