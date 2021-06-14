4 more Covid deaths, 60 new cases recorded

The country has recorded four more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll to 430.

The latest fatalities are a 39-year-old man from Region Ten, a 54-year-old man from Region Six, a 76-year-old woman from Region Four, and a 78-year-old man from Region Six.

Meanwhile the country also recorded 60 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 18,446.

A total of 21 persons are in the ICU, 120 in institutional isolation, and 1562 in home isolation.

The number of recoveries stands at 16,313.