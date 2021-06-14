Pfizer and Moderna unable to supply Covid vaccines to Guyana until 2022

The Guyana Government may not acquire Covid-19 vaccines from US-manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna until 2022, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony.

He made this revelation while answering questions from Opposition Members of Parliament during today’s sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“We have had discussions with Pfizer to try to acquire vaccines for Guyana. Unfortunately… Pfizer told us that they would not be able to give us vaccines until 2022,” Dr Anthony noted.

“We have also had discussions with Moderna to try to source vaccines for Guyana. Similarly, we got a similar answer. And therefore, we would not be able to get Moderna until 2022,” he added.

Guyana is currently administering the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, Sinopharm vaccines from China, and AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

The country also recently made a down payment for 150,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which are yet to arrive in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister also updated the National Assembly on the progress of the national immunization campaign.

In Region One (Barima-Waini), first doses have been administered to 9,684 persons; the total target for this region is 18,016 persons.

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), first doses have been administered to 12,817 persons; the total target for this region is 30,505 persons.

In Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), first doses have been administered to 31,495 persons; the total target for this region is 70,245 persons.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), first doses have been given to 95,802 persons; the total target for this region is 203,046 individuals.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), first doses have been given to 15,767 persons; the total target for this region is 32,474 persons.

In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 37,842 persons have already received their first dose; the total target for this region is 71,459 persons.

In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a total of 5,279 persons have received their first doses; the total target for this region is 11,976 persons.

In Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), first doses were given to 2,061 persons; the total target for this region is 7,220 persons.

In Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), first doses have been administered to 6,712 persons while the total target for the region is 15,798.

In Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice,) first doses have been given to 3,538 persons while the total regional target is 26,063 persons.