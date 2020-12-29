3 new Covid cases recorded

Guyana has recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed cases to 6301.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday.

There are 7 persons in the Covid-19 ICU, 5 in institutional isolation, 348 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

The death toll remains at 164. The latest fatalities are a 53-year-old male and a 74-year-old woman both of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Meanwhile, there are 5777 recoveries.

A total of 37 733 tests have been carried out to date.