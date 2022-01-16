3-mth, 6-Y-O girls among 9 COVID deaths; 1082 new infections recorded

The Ministry of Health reported today that nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,095.

These latest fatalities as:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 72 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 01 Fully Vaccinated Female 6 Years Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 10 Unvaccinated Male 70 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 07 Unknown Male 63 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 09 Unknown Female 3 Months Demerara-Mahaica January 14 Unvaccinated Male 62 Demerara-Mahaica January 15 Fully Vaccinated Female 45 East Berbice-Corentyne January 15 Fully Vaccinated Male 61 Demerara-Mahaica January 16 Fully Vaccinated Male 49 Demerara-Mahaica January 15 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported that 1,082 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 51,203 but only 10,575 of these are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another five persons are also in institutional isolation.

To date, some 39,533 persons have recovered after being infected with the life-threatening virus.