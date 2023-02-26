3 arrested after ammo found in boat along Berbice River

Three males were arrested this morning after live ammunition was found in a boat they were travelling in along the Berbice River, Region Six.

This discovery was made during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard at Light Town, Berbice River.

Reports are that the ranks intercepted a boat in which the three male suspects, between the ages of 32-74 years, were travelling.

A search was conducted on the vessel and among the items found were: three live 12 gauge cartridges, two outboard engines, one gas tank, one tool kit, and one cow (calf) tied to the side of the boat being dragged.

