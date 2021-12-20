27-Y-O man remanded for murder of minibus conductor

Paul Junior Lynch, 27, was today remanded to prison for the murder of 30-year-old Morven Nurse, who was on Wednesday last fatally stabbed during an argument at the Route 44 minibus park at Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Lynch, of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the charge.

It is alleged that on December 15, 2021, at Commerce Street, Georgetown, Lynch murdered Nurse, a minibus conductor of Haslington, ECD.

Lynch is slated to make his next court appearance on February 21, 2022.

Eyewitnesses had told INews that on the day in question, the duo were arguing over $120. According to video footage of the incident, the duo were pelting bricks and bottles at each other when the fight escalated to the point where Lynch allegedly stabbed Nurse to the chest.

Lynch turned himself in to the custody of the police hours after the fatal stabbing. But his family members are claiming that the duo had an ongoing feud for years and that Lynch was provoked into stabbing the now dead man.

Lynch’s best friend, Asheka Douglas, who witnessed the incident, claimed that the suspect had walked away several times, but Nurse kept approaching and provoking him.

“I even hold him back, but Morven Nurse keep pushing himself towards him. I talked to both of them…when Pauly went to the Police officer that was on the park to report that this boy was harassing him, the officer curse him [Lynch] about his mother,” the woman related.