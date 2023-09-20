25 young aspiring cricketers meet GAW players

Amidst the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) excitement in Guyana, Digicel made dreams come true for a group of 25 young cricket enthusiasts aged between 7 and 17, as they organised a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these budding athletes to meet and interact with international cricket players. This heartwarming initiative left an indelible mark on the young cricketers, inspiring them to aim for the stars in their cricketing journeys.

On Tuesday, September 19th the young cricket hopefuls from Herstelling B Sports Club gathered at the Everest Cricket Ground, where they were met with an unforgettable surprise of meeting and interacting with players from the Guyana Amazon Warriors team.

During this exclusive encounter, the young athletes had the privilege of shaking hands with their idols, capturing cherished photos, and engaging in meaningful conversations about cricket as a profession. The international cricket stars generously shared their experiences, insights, and offered valuable words of advice to the budding cricketers.

Some of Guyana’s very own star players, namely, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Kevlon Anderson and Ronsford Beaton offered tips on how they made it to where they are today.

The players encouraged the youths to remain disciplined and focused on their goals, have confidence in themselves, practice to perfect their skills and one day they can make it internationally.

For these 25 boys, it was an inspirational moment that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on their cricketing journeys.

Gabriella Chapman, Communications Manager at Digicel said the boys left the venue with renewed motivation, greater confidence and a deeper understanding of the possibilities within the world of cricket.

“For many, this experience was not only inspirational but also a catalyst for their personal growth as aspiring cricketers. As Digicel continues to support initiatives that empower and inspire the youth, this small gesture will remain a shining example of our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of young athletes, as we firmly believe youths can be empowered through education and through sports. We believe that moments like these can ignite dreams and propel young athletes towards a brighter future in the sport they love.”

This initiative is organized annually by Digicel, affording youths from different communities the company serves, the opportunity to meet with players they idolise and are inspired by. [Press Release]

