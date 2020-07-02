21 acres of ECD given to CMEI

The Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Inc, located at Lot 199 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, has received 21 acres of land at Goedverwagting and Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Inc. (CMEI) was incorporated on 24th April, 2017, under the Companies Act of Guyana 1991.

NICIL had said that the company is owned by a group of businessmen/investors who possess “vast experience and expertise in the fields of financial management, engineering and construction capabilities”. One of the Directors of the Company is Mike Elliott.

The company intends to build hotels in Guyana. It had turned the sod for the initiative in February this year.