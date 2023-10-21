200 local beekeepers to benefit from Cuban expertise in new Agriculture Pact

Guyana and Cuba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see Cuba sharing its knowledge and expertise in the agriculture industry including in beekeeping.

The MOU was signed this morning (Saturday, October 21, 2013) on the sidelines of the 2023 Agri-Investment Expo being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Director General of the Agriculture Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj and Cuban Ambassador to Guyana Jorge Francisco Luis inked the pact.

The full scope of the agreement includes collaboration in the areas of: Agriculture and Vegetable Products, Livestock and Animal Products, beekeeping, forestry and other areas of interest.

When it comes to bee keeping, Ramraj told this publication that over 200 bee-keepers in several regions across Guyana will benefit from Cuban experts.

In his remarks at this morning’s MoU signing, Ramraj spoke highly of Cuba’s agricultural set up and how much Guyana can learn from it.

According to him, the exchange of knowledge will be especially beneficial to efforts to slash regional food imports by 25 per cent by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Cuban Ambassador described the initiative as an important occasion for bilateral ties between Guyana and Cuba.

Lauding the work that has been done by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, the diplomat noted that this MOU is Cuba’s contribution to the effort.

