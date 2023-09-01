20-Y-O motorcyclist killed in Berbice accident

A collision between a motorcycle and a motorcar along the Rose Hall Town Access Road, Berbice on Thursday resulted in the demise of a 20-year-old.

The victim has been identified as Avishkar Ishmael of Tain, Corentyne, Berbice, who was the motorcyclist.

Police said the accident occurred at around 16:00hrs. Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding south along the road while the young motorcyclist was speeding, heading east, when the crash occurred.

As a result, Ishmael pitched into a nearby drain. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

