2 men facing child rape charges

An Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) taxi driver was arraigned on a child rape charge on Friday at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court. Haimraj Narine, 22, was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Bail was granted to him in the sum of $150,000.

As a condition for bail, the rape accused was ordered by the court to stay away from the virtual complainant and not to make contact with her or her family members.

The matter has been adjourned until July 5.

In a separate matter, 25-year-old Akeem Lowe appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Christel Lambert on Friday, charged with the offence of rape of a child under 16, contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

The accused, who was not required to plead to the indictable charge, was remanded to prison until July 4, when he will return to court to collect statements.

According to reports, Lowe raped the young child on June 19 in Region Seven. The incident was reported to the Police the following day, which led to the arrest of Lowe.

He has reportedly confessed to the crime.

A Paper Committal will be conducted in both matters to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to put the accused on trial by a jury before a Judge.

Both men are facing life imprisonment if convicted.

