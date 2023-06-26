Morris Garages vehicles introduced to Guyana market

Guyana’s automotive market has been expanded with the introduction of United Kingdom (UK)-based Morris Garages (MG) Motor, as the globally renowned company officially launched its line of vehicles in the country on Friday at Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

This launch came through a collaboration between Massy Motors Guyana Ltd and MG Motor’s parent company SAIC Motor, which is hailed as China’s largest carmaker.

Massy Motors Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rohit Coonjah shared that this occasion marks Massy Motors’ position as the only distributor of MG Motor’s vehicles in Guyana.

“We see as the transformation of this country continues, our companies transform and most importantly, the transformation of our people will have to keep abreast of that. We see the need for new vehicles also increasing in progression,” Coonjah said.

“With this addition of MG, many more of our Guyanese people will have the opportunity to experience ownership of new, quality vehicles. This collaboration with MG will allow us to share compatible, innovative products from their exciting lineup,” he added.

Three MG models have been introduced to the country through this launch—MG3, MGZS and MGHS.

Massy Motors Guyana is said to have an initial order which totalled 100 vehicles, of which 83 units were received in May and over 30 were sold thus far.

The cost of the MG3—a distinctive hatchback – starts from $3.95 million, the MGZS – a compact SUV – from $5 million and the MGHS – a large and fully fledged SUV – from $5.7 million.

