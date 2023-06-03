2 killed in Issano Trail accident

Two gold miners were killed on Friday morning in an accident in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) after the truck they were travelling in turned turtle on the Issano Trail.

Dead are 26-year-old Osborne Fredricks of Wakapow Lower Pameroon, and 31-year-old Collis Fredricks also of Wakapow Lower Pameroon.

The incident occurred sometime around 08:30h at Fourteen Miles Issano Trail Mazaruni.

According to police reports, the two deceased were among eight gold miners who were seated in the tray of motor lorry, GVV 7484, which was being driven by a 63-year-old resident of 14 Milles Issano, at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motor lorry was proceeding north along the Fourteen Miles Issano Trail ascending a hill when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to turn turtle on the left side.

As a result, the occupants fell onto the trail surface and the lorry pinned Osborne Fredricks and Collis Fredricks.

All the occupants were picked up by police and escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital where the two men were pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, several other occupants were also seen and examined by the doctor on duty who treated them for minor laceration about their bodies. Among the injured were 26-year-old gold miner Kelron Jones; 53-year-old gold miner Joeseph Sahoye of lot 5 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo; 38-year-old Shawn Pedro of Four Miles Potaro Road, Bartica; 19-year- old gold miner Dexter Bruton; and 41-year-old Abar Baker of lot 1 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The Police have indicated that a Notice of Intended Prosecution has been served on the 63-year-old motor lorry driver, who is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

