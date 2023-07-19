2 injured after boats transporting wedding guests collide

A river mishap in the early hours of Monday morning left two individuals injured and sparked an investigation by Police.

The incident occurred around 02:00h in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), as two boats carrying passengers returning from a wedding celebration collided near Batavia village.

Reports indicate that each boat was occupied by four individuals. The first vessel, a canoe, was occupied by Victorine Miguel, Clifton Adams, Tyndall Miguel, and Aaron Miguel – all residents of Batavia village.

Meanwhile, boat number two, powered by a formidable 75-HP Yamaha outboard engine, was captained by Junior Gaddett, also known as “Bird”, accompanied by passengers Edeena Smith, Ishmael Smith, and Temera Smith – all of Batavia village.

Police said while in the river, the captain was unable to see, and in an attempt to signal boat number two, Aaron, a passenger on the first boat, resorted to using the light from a cell phone.

Unfortunately, the signal went unnoticed, resulting in a collision between the two vessels. The force of impact flung all of the occupants of the canoe into the water.

However, Police said Gaddett rescued the individuals from the water but two individuals were injured.

Miguel suffered injuries to her forehead, while Adams dislocated his elbow. Both injured individuals were transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital where they were treated and admitted as patients.

Investigations are ongoing.

