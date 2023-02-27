17 acres of land set aside for construction of homes in Mabaruma

The government has set aside some 17 acres of land in Mabaruma, Region One, for the construction of homes targeting young professionals in the area.

This was announced by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal who explained that the initiative is part of the government’s turn-key programme which aims to provide Guyanese with opportunities for affordable housing.

“Many of the young people and many of the persons who are working within the mainstream of the region can pay for a house through the banking system. We will start that this year,” he said.

Minister Croal was speaking at the flag raising ceremony in Mabaruma Settlement last Tuesday evening to commemorate Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary.

He said infrastructure projects, including land clearance are included in the recently passed budget.

Additionally, under the Hinterland Housing Programme, 100 houses will be constructed targeting vulnerable families from 10 communities across Region One.

Minister Croal said the homes will be constructed free of cost and beneficiaries will only be required to provide some of the labour during the construction phase.

“Here within the Mabaruma Sub-Region, we have three communities that have been identified and I can name one tonight for example we have started the process in Smith creek because we need to rectify that area,” he informed the residents.

In December last year, 31 persons who were allocated lands at Kokerital Hill received their Certificates of Title after several years of waiting.

These initiatives are a part of the government’s plan to guarantee an equitable opportunity for hinterland residents. Similar initiatives are underway in Bartica, Region Seven, and Lethem, Region Nine.

