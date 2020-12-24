$16.7M ambulance for Karasabai

Healthcare capacity in Karasabai, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) has, today, been boosted with the handing over of a $16.7 million ambulance. The ambulance has been customised to traverse the hilly terrain there and can transport patients to Lethem if necessary.

The presentation was made at a simple ceremony hosted at the Ministry of Health.

Minister Dr Frank Anthony, said the donation was facilitated through a Government of Guyana/Inter-American Development Bank funded Maternal Child Health Improvement loan programme. The $1.6 billion (US$8 million) programme aims to reduce maternal, perinatal and neonatal deaths in Guyana by improving the quality of care in Regions Three, Four and Nine.

“The types of equipment we have in the ambulance goes beyond the things we have here on the coastland because it has space for the patient, it has space for the medical personnel to work with the patient while they are en route,” the Minister said.

Minister Anthony said Region Nine is being used as a “pilot site” for the IDB funded project. He noted that enhancing health services in Region Nine is a substantial part of the programme.

“This is a very good project and we want to assure the people of Region Nine and other regions where we are working, that we are going to expand these services and make it safer for mothers during pregnancy but also, the investments we’re making would help the broader population in the region.”

Region Nine Agriculture Officer, Mr. Darren Halley received the ambulance on behalf of the Region. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry for its continuous commitment to improving the healthcare sector and gave assurances that the ambulance would enhance health services in the Region, particularly in the rural communities.

The modified ambulance includes all of amenities necessary to safely transport patients to healthcare facilities. It also has a ventilator on board, an emergency bag and other essential equipment, including for neonatal patients.