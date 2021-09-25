12-Y-O girl hospitalised after relative gave her drugs and alcohol

A 12-year-old girl had to seek medical attention after she reportedly consumed a large amount of drugs and alcohol which were given to her by a male relative.

The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs on Friday at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

After the discovery was made, the victim was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was examined by a doctor. A breathalyzer test was also conducted to ascertain the amount of alcohol in her system.

It was found that the child had 60% of BAC (Breath Alcohol Concentration) in her breath. As such, she was admitted for observation.

The victim’s aunt made a report at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station and checks were made for the alleged perpetrator but he was not found.