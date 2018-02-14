Young motorcyclist succumbs to injuries days after slamming into sheep

A young motorcyclist of No. 77 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, has succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital days after crashing into a sheep.

Based on reports received, 17-year-old Adil Ali Khan was riding his motorcycle on the evening of February 6, along the Corentyne Highway when a sheep ran into his path causing him to lose control of the bike.

As a result, the teenager collided with the animal and fell onto the roadway thus sustaining severe head injuries.

He was picked up and taken to the Skedlon Hospital but was transferred to the GPHC where he remained in an unconscious state until his demise.