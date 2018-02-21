Work commences on Mabaruma’s Solar Farm

Work on Guyana’s first ever Solar Farm in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) has begun, bringing the project one step closer to reality.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the construction of the $264M mega solar farm is being executed in three phases. The first phase will see the extension of the distribution network from its endpoint to a new location in Khan’s Hill. The second stage caters for site preparation and construction of the fence, while the third phase involves the actual construction of the solar farm.

Electrical Engineer for Region One, Frederick Cort, in updating the Department of Public Information (DPI) on the project’s status, explained that “so far we’ve completed the extension of the network and the preparation of the site. We’re currently in preparation for the fence, which is expected to be completed by the end of February.”

Cort explained that inclement weather has delayed the shipping of the material to the North West district resulting in the late start of the project. He said there have been other challenges, however, the Ministry remains focussed on its objective to complete the project in a timely manner.

Currently, the Mabaruma Power Company provides an electrical supply for nine hours daily to approximately ten communities across the Mabaruma sub-district. Cort told DPI that when completed, the solar farm will be handed over to the power company.The solar farm is being constructed by German company Meeco and will result in over 700 residents and commercial consumers benefitting from increased hours of electricity service. From 16 hours in Phase One, initially and eventually to 24 hours. Other benefits include “the reduction of the fossil fuels for the generation of electricity. The solar farm should be able to power three-quarter of the community and the remaining quarter will be powered by fossil fuel or diesel which is the main usage in the Mabaruma sub-district,” the Electrical Engineer underlined. The initiative is part of the government’s plan to move Guyana towards becoming a ‘Green State’ and will serve as a medium to reduce the country’s fossil fuel bill and prevent carbon emissions. Other solar farms at Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and at Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will be pursued. These farms are anticipated to generate 800, 400, and 1.5 kilowatts of electricity respectively, DPI said.