Woman, 41, dies after giving birth at Linden Hospital

A 41-year-old mother of two, Jennifer Gill, died after giving birth at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) and the woman’s family are calling for a investigation to be launched into her demise.

Gill of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who delivered a healthy baby boy, died in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) shortly after 20:00hrs on Monday.

This publication was informed by one of Gill’s family members that she was scheduled to undergo a C-section due to her age and weight of her baby and was admitted to the hospital around 07:00hrs on Saturday.

The family member noted that the C-section was not performed but the baby boy was delivered naturally on Saturday evening.

This publication was informed that no doctor was available at the time for the C-section therefore it was not performed.

The family member went on to state that she visited the hospital on Sunday morning as Gill was scheduled to undergo a hysterectomy operation; however, she noted that the now dead woman was unresponsive and appeared unconscious after leaving the theatre. She said cotton wool had been placed around her eyes and nose which appeared bloodied.

The now dead woman was later admitted to the ICU.

According to the family member relatives were sent away and were later told that the woman died on Monday evening.

However, the Gill’s family is of the view that she had already died when they saw her inside the ICU.

An investigation into the Gill’s death is reportedly underway.