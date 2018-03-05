Windies begin WC qualifiers in crucial fixture tomorrow

After missing out on automatic qualification to the main draw of the 2019 ICC World Cup, number 9 ranked Windies will begin the qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in Zimbabwe.

Following their final practice session, skipper Jason Holder described the match as a crucial fixture in their bid to win the event and book their spot in England.

Holder was quoted as saying, “The goal is to qualify for next year’s World Cup in England. This is where the journey begins and we want to start on a winning note.”

In the lead up to their first match, Windies lost to Afghanistan and were bowled out for 115 against the UAE before their bowlers rose to the occasion and won the match.

It is the first time that the 1975 and 1979 winners are in such a position where they are not an automatic starter in a world cup and have included some of their best players to get them over the ropes.

Meanwhile, on the opening day of the qualifiers on Sunday, Scotland beat Afghanistan; United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea; Ireland beat Netherlands and Zimbabwe beat Nepal.

The other matches on tomorrow will see Hong Kong taking on Scotland, Ireland coming up against Papua New Guinea, and Zimbabwe against Afghanistan.

The First ball is 9:30h in Zimbabwe or 3:30h Eastern Caribbean Time. (John Ramsingh)