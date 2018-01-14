Wanted Man shot dead

Marlon Fredricks who was Friday arrested by police has been shot dead just outside the City Constabulary outpost on Regent Street.

A Constabulary rank shot and killed Fredricks after he allegedly attempted to escape from lawful custody. Fredricks was shot and killed in the presence of his mother who had gone to the outpost to visit him, Inews understands.

Eyewitnesses have, however, reported that the man was not attempting to escape custody but was running towards his mother when he saw her.

The matter is being investigated by the City Constabulary and the Guyana Police Force.