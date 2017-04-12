Venezuela’s Maduro pelted by protesters leaving a rally

(BBC) Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been pelted with objects by angry protesters as he left a military event.

State television captured the moment the crowd began to mob the leftist leader’s vehicle in the south-eastern state of Bolivar on Tuesday.

Social media users said the objects thrown included stones and eggs.

Mr Maduro’s presidency has come under increasing pressure as Venezuela’s economy collapses and opponents accuse him of creating a dictatorship.

There have been five days of violent protest against Mr Maduro already this month, resulting in the deaths of two young men in the last week.

Opposition leaders are calling for a date to be set for postponed regional elections.

As for events on Tuesday, the Information Ministry did not respond to a request for further information from news agency Reuters.

Socialist Party officials tweeted Mr Maduro had been received by a cheering crowd in San Felix, while state television cut off the broadcast as his bodyguards appeared to be seeking to regain control.