US implements tighter sanctions on Cuba

The State Department has also published a list of 180 entities including hotels, stores, rum makers, marinas and a economic development zone at the Port of Mariel, which are believed to financially benefit the Cuban military, intelligence and security services and which US citizens will no longer be permitted to frequent.

“Channeling economic activity away from entities controlled by the Cuban military will encourage the government to move towards greater political and economic freedom for the Cuban people,” another senior administration official on the call asserted.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Cuban officials blasted the new regulations and said the measures would not succeed in pressuring the island’s government to make concessions sought by the US.

“Let’s sanction Cuba, let’s impose new measures on Cuba to provoke changes in Cuba. Has it happened in the past? Never ever,” said the Cuban foreign ministry’s director general for US affairs Josefina Vidal. “It hasn’t worked, it doesn’t work, it won’t work.”

The US officials did not go into detail about how the list was compiled. The Four Points by Sheraton Havana, owned by the US company Starwood, is notably absent from the list, even while the Cuban holding company operating the hotel is on the list.

Asked why the hotel was left off, the first official said, simply, “we assess how listing hotels would affect the Cuban people and whether doing so advances the interests of the United States. In coordination with (the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control), we determined it wouldn’t fall into it.” (Excerpts from a CNN report)