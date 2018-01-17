Update: 2 in custody for alleged drive-by shooting

By Ramona Luthi

An alleged drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Leopold and Breda Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown, has resulted in one middle aged woman being hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The injured woman who has been identified only as “Jacqueline” is said to be in a critical condition.

Additionally, two persons, including a 48-year-old seaman identified as Martin Atwell- who is also known as John Kirby and Martin Bovell- have been taken into police custody.

According to information received from eyewitnesses at the scene of the reported drive-by, the incident occurred at around 11:00hrs.

INews was told that a white Toyota Allion drove along Leopold Street, heading west when gunshots were fired at the two storey apartment building that houses several persons and a business reportedly owned by Jacqueline.

In the lower flat of the home, to the western end, the now injured woman was reportedly inside of her shop, tending to her customers, when she was shot.

It is unclear at this point if the middle aged woman, who resides with her spouse, was shot more than once.

Shortly after the reported shooting, police received information that the perpetrators were “hiding out” at a home located in Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

When INews arrived at that scene, neighbours were reluctant to disclose information.

However, it was confirmed that two persons who resided at the South Ruimveldt home had been taken into police custody for questioning.

INews will bring you more details as it becomes available.