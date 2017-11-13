Unstoppable Team Mohamed’s Enterprise obliterates field

…at Caribbean Motor Racing Championship 2017

The final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) concluded in Guyana on Sunday in the most emphatic fashion at the South Dakota Circuit as Team Mohamed’s Enterprise stole the limelight.

While results of the action-packed proceedings are still unconfirmed, Team Mohamed’s group of riders had the field coughing dust with their sublime performances, winning every race in which they competed.

The 2016 Moto America Champion, Bryce Prince, missed the record of winning all the championship titles with an unbeaten run after the four legs. He lost his second race of the day to teammate Matt Truelove, but rebounded handsomely to control the rest of the afternoon proceedings, thrilling the sizeable crowd that witnessed the action.

The 2017 champion, Jason Aguilar won all three races in the Super sport category in emphatic fashion, with an appreciable lead.

Meanwhile, Vishok Persaud in his Lotus won all Group Three races, while in Group Four, whose results were still to be confirmed up to press time, Kristian Jeffrey, Ruppie Sewjatan and Mark Maloney were the top contenders.

The first Group Four race Jeffrey won, but the second proved to be the one which hinted at a thrilling finish until a mishap on lap two.

Roger Mayers, who was just seconds behind former champion Jeffrey, took the lead before entering the goose-neck, but veered into the sand owing to what was reported to be an oil spill. Jeffrey continued, but on his next entrance into the same area, he faced a similar fate before exiting the race, it left the hyped audience ‘high and low,’ but they certainly were in for a treat in the final race.

With no Mayers to challenge him in the 4WD, it was another Jeffrey master class, while the Bajan Maloney held the 2WD crown.

The Trinidadians were left as spectators for most of the day owing to their machines arriving late, but the little they were able to showcase was their drifting skills.

So far, it is Damien Deokie, who is dominant in the sport tuner category, while Shiraz Roshandin is the leader in the Group Two category.

Full details of the event will be available in a subsequent INews report. (Akeem Greene)

Below are a few scenes at the circuit captured by Dexter Ceres: