Two charged for causing death of woman at Diamond Public Road

Two men were earlier today (Friday) charged for causing the death of a woman on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Keith Hollingsworth, 47 of Linden and Ron Walker were jointly charged for causing the death of Samsonisha Batterlamo by driving dangerously on August 21 2017.

It is alleged that they drove motorcar PJJ 8918 and motor lorry GGG 9877 respectively thereby causing the woman’s death.

However, Walker failed to make his Court appearance and a summons was sent out for his immediate arrest.

However, in the presence of Hollingsworth, the Court heard that the deceased had just left the Diamond Diagnostic Centre in a taxi when her vehicle collided with the two defendants’ vehicles as they were said to be overtaking.

Hollingsworth was granted $200,000 bail and he is expected to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station weekly and to have his passport lodged.

He will return to Court on February 13 2018.