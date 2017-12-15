Trio accused of multiple counts of armed robbery remanded

The trio that were reportedly apprehended in an Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) house after they allegedly robbed a number of minibus passengers were on Friday before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to four counts of armed robbery.

The three men, Eon Trotman, Kevin Abrams and Anthony Damon where all jointly charged for the offenses to which they denied.

The first charge alleged that the trio on December 13, 2017, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and while being in the company of each other robbed Winnet Francis of valuables amounting to $6,500.

On the same day at the same location, the men allegedly robbed Ryan Thomas of $4,000, Shidea Aziez of items amounting to $43,000 and Liloutie Persaud of items valuing $55,000.

However, Damon was additionally charged for being in possession of a .38 revolver along with 4 live rounds of ammunition without being licenced for such.

Magistrate Daly remanded the three to return on January 26, 2018.