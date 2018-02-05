Teen remanded to prison for stealing adopted father’s gun

A teenager who stole his adopted father’s gun along with ammunition was, earlier today (Monday), before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman to answer for the offense.

Chris Pollard, 17, of Lot 46 Durban Street, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the offense.

However he changed his plea to a not-guilty one when Magistrate Latchman cautioned him that his guilty plea will send him directly to prison.

The charge against him alleged that on January 28 2018 at David Street, Kitty, he stole a .32 pistol along with ten matching rounds of ammunition valued $252,600 from Peter Pollard.

Prosecutor Arvin Moore revealed that the accused visited his adopted father and stole the weapon and ammo from under his pillow where it was being kept.

He was apprehended by Police and reportedly immediately admitted to the offense.

As such he was remanded to prison and is set to return on February 26 2018.