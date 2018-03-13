“Tear Drop” cleared of $1.1M robbery charge

Twenty-three-year-old, Leon Clarke widely known as “Tear Drop” was on Tuesday cleared of a $1.1 million robbery charge brought against him on September 13 2017.

He was declared “free to go” by Magistrate Faith McGusty whom he had been on trial before.

The decision came after his representing Attorney, Keoma Griffith filed a no-case submission claiming that the Prosecution in the matter had insufficient evidence.

The self-proclaimed up and rising singer previously denied the allegation against him which stated that he broke into the home of East La Penitence resident Vincent Howard, and robbed him of approximately $1.1 million in cash, GTT and Digicel phone cards and Scratch tickets.

He was later positively identified by Howard as the young man whose music videos took Facebook by storm for a short period back in 2016.

Before his short-lived fame, Clarke worked as a hospital attendant at the Georgetown Public Hospital.