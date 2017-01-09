Taxi driver remanded for attempted murders of ex-girlfriend, her mother

The 34-year-old man who viciously attempted to chop his ex-girlfriend and her mother to death on Christmas Eve 2016, was earlier today remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate, Rabindranauth Singh at the Springland Magistrate’s Court.

Shamar Ali Mohamed, a taxi driver of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was not required to plead to the charge of two counts of attempted murder which stated that on the night in question, at #70 Village, the accused with intent to commit a murder, chopped 23-year-old Bhartie Udho severing her left hand and on the same night, with intent to commit a murder, chopped Bhartie’s mother, 44-year-old Amika Udho several times about her body.

Additionally, Mohamed was charged with assaulting another woman identified as Alicia Ali. He pleaded not guilty to this charge.

On the night of 24th of December 2016, Mohamed reportedly hid in a corner of Number 70 Village, not far from where his former girlfriend, her mother and other relatives resided. He waited as they were leaving for an outing into Corriverton, where he pounced on them. The taxi driver proceeded to fire several chops at Bhartie Udho, severing her arm. Udho’s family members quickly retreated to safety, except her mother who intervened in an effort to save her daughter. However, this angered Mohamed, who then chopped the 44-year-old woman too.

Reports indicate that he then fled the scene and the injured mother and daughter were rushed to the hospital.

A search was launched for Mohamed who had managed to evade ranks for quite some time until he was caught a few days into the New Year.

In court, the accused’s attorney requested bail with regards to the assault charge on Alicia Ali, highlighting that Mohamed was unaware that he was being hunted by the police and had not directly evaded them.

However, Police Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds based on the seriousness of the charges and that two of the victims were still being hospitalized.

Bail was refused for Mohamed and he is expected to return to court on January 26, 2017.