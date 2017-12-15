Suspected car thief who escaped custody recaptured- Police

A man who had escaped Police custody in October of this year, and who a wanted bulletin was issued for, was minutes before Friday morning recaptured by officers stationed at a road block on West Demerara, in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

According to Police in a release, the suspect, identified as Leon Alister, 24, of 2494 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo was at the time of his escape being questioned for the Simple Larceny of two motor cars.

The Police said that Alister who had escaped from custody, ‘due to the criminal negligence of a rank, was recaptured’. Moreover, the Force attributed his recapture to the attention being placed on robbery under arms involving the theft of motor cars.